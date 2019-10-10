Business Reporter: Three Ways to Manage Remote Employees

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new approach to managing remote teams could considerably increase productivity, say Toggl.

Whilst the fast pace of modern life brings a vast amount of change for businesses, there are still some traditions in place which may need updating. A prime example is the arguably outdated 9 to 5 workplace structure.

Especially considering the rise of remote teams, where workers spread globally require more flexibility, businesses must be equipped to organise their work in new ways. In an article published in Business Reporter, Krister Haav, CEO at tracking software company Toggl, advocates the need for change.

Haav says: "100 years has passed since the introduction of the eight-hour workday - it's probably high-time we rethink the way we work once more." Time could be spent much more wisely, claim Toggl, through the successful management of remote teams. They propose three priorities:

1. Trust and communication

Building a positive, trustworthy relationship with your employees is a vital part for any business. When it comes to remote teams, the gap created by distance can be easily and effectively bridged by online communication tools.

2. Measurement

It is important to keep a check on the work being completed, which can prove difficult outside the office. Software can allow employers to measure tasks completed and in what time frame.

3. Culture

A generic work environment can offer a friendly, sociable culture, which a remote team is deprived of. The way to avoid feelings of isolation and loneliness, say Toggl, is to build a societal bond through online methods such as chat and offline methods such as team retreats.

"While the idea of switching to a fully remote team may seem daunting," Haav says, "its potential rewards are huge." So, although companies may be apprehensive about change, taking the plunge could prove extremely worthwhile in increasing a business's productivity.

To learn more about Toggl's approaches to managing a remote team, read the full article here.

