Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J2R1 ISIN: NL0000395903 Ticker-Symbol: WOSB 
Tradegate
10.10.19
15:17 Uhr
64,80 Euro
-0,58
-0,89 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,62
64,92
19:09
64,62
64,70
18:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER
WOLTERS KLUWER NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WOLTERS KLUWER NV64,80-0,89 %