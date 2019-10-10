Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ANKZ ISIN: CA35910P1099 Ticker-Symbol: HL2 
Frankfurt
10.10.19
08:15 Uhr
0,136 Euro
-0,014
-9,33 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRONTIER LITHIUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRONTIER LITHIUM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,144
0,161
19:17
0,148
0,161
17:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FRONTIER LITHIUM
FRONTIER LITHIUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FRONTIER LITHIUM INC0,136-9,33 %