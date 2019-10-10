Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2019) - Duncan Park Holdings Corporation (the "Company" or "Duncan Park") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hasan Zaidi, as its Chief Financial Officer effective October 8, 2019.



Mr. Zaidi is a finance professional with over 6 years of experience in the private sector, specializing in corporate accounting, financial reporting and regulatory compliance services. Mr. Zaidi is also currently the CFO of Rigel Technologies Inc. Prior to joining Duncan Park, Mr. Zaidi worked for several publicly held and private companies, most recently at a leading real estate and asset management company. Mr. Zaidi holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Accounting from Ryerson University and has been a CPA, CGA since 2016.

Mr. Zaidi will succeed Mr. John Langmuir, who has served as the Company's CFO since April 2019. The Company would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Langmuir for his role and effort for the past six months.

For further information, please contact:

Brian Presement

Chief Executive Officer

Duncan Park Holdings Corporation

Tel: 416 234 0556

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48678