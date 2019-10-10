Food Processing Suppliers Association: FPSA Foundation Presents $75,000 Contribution to Greater Chicago Food Depository as Part of Their Defeat Hunger Campaign

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / The Foundation of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FFPSA) presented a check for $75,000 to the Greater Chicago Food Depository at a press conference this afternoon at PROCESS EXPO.

The donation, part of the FPSA's DEFEAT HUNGER campaign, will be used to help fight hunger in the Greater Chicago Area. In addition, PROCESS EXPO exhibitors have donated food products and monetary gifts to support the campaign, which is part of the FPSA's Giving Back Initiative. The presentation took place during PROCESS EXPO, the largest trade show dedicated to all segments of the food and beverage processing industry, taking place this week at the McCormick Place Complex in Chicago.

(From left to right) FPSA President/CEO David Seckman, presented the donation to Jill Zimmerman, VP of Development for the Greater Chicago Food Depository along with FPSA Foundation Chairman Gil Williams and FPSA Chairman Jarrod McCarroll. In addition, Doug Bradley, Vice President of Culinary for Savor Chicago at McCormick Place also made remarks.

"Today, I am honored to present a $75,000 donation on behalf of the FPSA Foundation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository," Williams said. "Throughout the rest of PROCESS EXPO, we will continue to collect food and monetary donations from our members."

"We are extremely grateful for the FPSA's investment in our organization and for the important opportunity this provides us to make an impact in our community," said Zimmerman. "When they came to us six years ago, we had no idea how amazing this partnership would be. FPSA is "all in' raising money and donating product to help us meet the great need for food in Chicago."

New this year, two pizza companies, Nations Pizza and CBM Global, donated tens of thousands of frozen pizzas to DEFEAT HUNGER. Both companies were represented at the press conference.

For more information on the DEFEAT HUNGER campaign, click here.

# # #

FPSA is a trade association serving suppliers to the global food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The Association's programs and services assist its members in marketing their products and services, and in improving their business practices. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include: PROCESS EXPO, electronic media marketing, education, research, and being the voice of its members in the public arena on issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository, Chicago's food bank, is at the center of a robust network of more than 700 organizations and programs serving people facing hunger in Cook County. Founded in 1979, the Food Depository is a proud member of Feeding America, the national network of food banks. By working to help those most in need go from hungry to hopeful, the Food Depository is building a Greater Chicago. Learn more at www.chicagosfoodbank.org.

