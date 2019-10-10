Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2019) - Rigel Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Rigel") is pleased to announce the appointment of Hasan Zaidi as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective October 8, 2019.

Mr. Zaidi is a finance professional with over 6 years of experience in the private sector, specializing in corporate accounting, financial reporting and regulatory compliance services. Mr. Zaidi is also currently the CFO of Duncan Park Holdings Corporation. Prior to joining Rigel, Mr. Zaidi worked for several publicly held and private companies, most recently at a leading real estate and asset management company. Mr. Zaidi holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Accounting from Ryerson University and has been a CPA, CGA since 2016.

Mr. Zaidi will succeed Mr. John Langmuir, who has served as the Company's CFO since January 2019. The Company would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Langmuir for his role and effort for the past nine months.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Jeremy Rozen, President and CEO

Tel: 905-883-9602

E-Mail: rozenjb@gmail.com



