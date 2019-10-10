The Power of 3: Native Women's Association of Canada, UN Women and World Indigenous Business Network Join Forces for Empowerment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / One organization can work towards progress, but three organizations will ensure that progress happens.

Today, the Native Women's Association of Canada (NWAC) joined forces with the World Indigenous Business Network (WIBN) and UN Women to create a historic partnership that will empower Indigenous women entrepreneurs, both here in Canada and throughout the Americas. This partnership, says NWAC CEO Lynne Groulx, will not only give Canada's Indigenous women access to information, resources and knowledge sharing, but also encourage them to exchange ideas, make investments, conduct market research and create sustainable partnerships.

The announcement was made today at the World Indigenous Business Forum, being held this week in Vancouver, BC. The forum is sponsored by WIBN, an online community that connects, inspires and mobilizes organizations and entrepreneurs to promote Indigenous prosperity through economic growth. UN Women supports UN member states as they set global standards for achieving gender equality, and stands behind women's equal participation in all aspects of life, with one strategic priority centred on income security, decent work and economic autonomy.

As the political voice for Canada's Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people, NWAC serves to enhance, promote and foster the social, economic, cultural and political well-being of Indigenous women within their respective communities and Canada societies. A key pillar is to build the leadership capacity of Indigenous women and gender-diverse people, says Ms. Groulx.

"Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people have the right to improve their economic conditions through employment, entrepreneurship, education and training. For our communities, barriers to employment are numerous," she adds. Ensuring that Indigenous women have better access to training and education programs that will improve their participation is key.

"NWAC is committed to helping further the economic independence of Indigenous women and their communities. Our business training programs and networks and our newly created Social and Cultural Innovation Centre are designed to give Indigenous women the tools they need to achieve economic stability, security and independence," says NWAC president Lorraine Whitman.

"Indigenous women create change and should be recognized for their participation in worldwide economic growth. NWAC is delighted to enter into a partnership agreement with WNIB and UN Women. This partnership will help us strengthen the leadership and economic capacity of Indigenous women in Canada," Ms. Whitman added.

