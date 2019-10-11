Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 11.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2BPG1  ISIN: DE000A2BPG14 Ticker-Symbol: AMA1 
Frankfurt
10.10.19
08:27 Uhr
2,200 Euro
-0,260
-10,57 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTECH ADVANCED MATERIALS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTECH ADVANCED MATERIALS AG 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALTECH ADVANCED MATERIALS
ALTECH ADVANCED MATERIALS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTECH ADVANCED MATERIALS AG2,200-10,57 %