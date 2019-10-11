



Heidelberg (pta036/10.10.2019/23:30) - Herr Rolf Birkert, Vorsitzender des Aufsichtsrats der Altech Advanced Materials AG ("AAM"), hat heute seinen Rücktritt mit Wirkung zum 15. Oktober 2019 gegenüber der Gesellschaft erklärt. Die Gesellschaft dankt Herrn Birkert für seine konstruktiven Beiträge während seiner Amtszeit.



Die Gesellschaft beabsichtigt, als Nachfolger von Herrn Birkert, der auch Vorstand des Hauptaktionärs Deutsche Balaton AG ist, eine Person aus der Industrie mit Kenntnissen in dem Bereich Elektromobilität in den Aufsichtsrat zu bestellen.



Dies geschieht zur Unterstützung der Neu-Ausrichtung der Gesellschaft, welche für die bis zu 49%ige Beteiligung an der Altech Chemicals Australia PTY LTD ("Altech Australia") für bis zu 100 Mio. USD derzeit dabei ist, im Rahmen einer Kapitalerhöhung bis zu 75 Mio. EUR einzuwerben. Hierfür wurde auf der außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung am 17.7.2019 die Erhöhung des Grundkapitals von 1,58 Mio. EUR um bis zu 63,10 Mio. EUR auf bis zu 64,68 Mio. EUR durch die Ausgabe neuer Aktien beschlossen. Die vorbezeichnete Kapitalerhöhung soll mit einem noch im vierten Quartal 2019 geplanten Bezugsrechtsangebot zu einem Preis von 1,10 EUR je neuer Aktie durchgeführt werden. Dabei berechtigt jede alte Aktie zum Bezug von 40 neuen Aktien. Nicht bezogene Aktien sollen im Nachgang im Rahmen einer Privatplatzierung zu 1,20 EUR je Aktie platziert werden.



Altech Australia baut gegenwärtig eine Produktionsanlage für hochreines Aluminiumoxid (99,99%; 4N HPA) für 4.500 Tonnen p.a. in Malaysia und verfügt auch über eine eigene Mine für den Abbau des Hauptrohstoffes, Kaolin. 4N HPA wird u.a. benötigt für die Herstellung von LED-Leuchten sowie als Separator für Lithium Ionen Batterien, welche z.B. für Elektrofahrzeuge benötigt werden. Der Markt für 4N HPA soll gemäß Marktstudien durchschnittlich 30% p.a. bis 2028 wachsen. Der von Altech Australia patentgeschütze Prozess erlaubt die Herstellung von HPA als Kostenführer, da das HPA direkt aus Kaolin gewonnen werden kann. Dies ermöglicht eine Herstellung ohne Einsatz energieintensiven Aluminiums. Die Abnahme der Produktionsmenge für die ersten 10 Jahre wurde durch ein Off-take Agreement mit Mitsubishi Australien gesichert und die Produktionskapazität sowie -qualität wird von dem Anlagenbauer, der deutschen SMS group GmbH, die sich auch bereit erklärt hat, 15 Mio. USD an Eigenkapital für das Altech HPA Projekt zur Verfügung zu stellen, garantiert.



Das Gesamtprojekt hat ein Investitionsvolumen von rund 380 Mio. USD, wovon die KfW-IPEX Bank bereits 190 Mio. USD unter gewissen Voraussetzungen zugesagt hat. Altech Chemicals Limited ist derzeit in Gesprächen mit der Macquarie Bank bezüglich der Bereitstellung von 90 Mio. USD Mezzanine-Kapital. Die verbleibenden 100 Mio. USD sollen durch AAM zur Verfügung gestellt werden, wofür AAM derzeit u.a. die Kapitalerhöhung vorbereitet.



Gemäß der FIDS Studie von Altech Chemicals Limited liegt der Netto Barwert (NPV) des Projektes bei rund 505 Mio. USD. Legt man den aktuellen HPA-Preis in Japan von ca. 40 USD/kg zu Grunde, erhöht sich der NPV auf ca. 1,1 Mrd. USD.



Altech Chemicals Limited gab zwischenzeitlich auch bekannt, dass sie ein Einladungsschreiben der sächsischen Landesregierung erhalten hat, in dem vorgeschlagen wird, dass Altech den Bau einer zweiten hochreinen Aluminiumoxid- (HPA)-Anlage im Land in Betracht zieht. In dem Schreiben schlug die sächsische Landesregierung unter der Leitung von Ministerpräsident Michael Kretschmer Altech vor, die Errichtung ihrer nächsten HPA-Anlage im Industriegebiet Schwarze Pumpe, das 100 Kilometer nordöstlich von Dresden, Sachsen, liegt, in Betracht zu ziehen. Da HPA als kritischer Bestandteil der Lieferkette für Lithium-Ionen-Batteriematerialien anerkannt ist, wäre ein Altech HPA-Werk in Sachsen gut positioniert, um die Regionen dabei zu unterstützen, eine große Elektrofahrzeugbatterieindustrie mit einer sicheren Materialversorgungskette aufzubauen.



Die Kaolin-Mine und die Patente und sonstige IP-Rechte auf das zusammen mit der Düsseldorfer SMS group GmbH entwickelte kosteneffiziente Verfahren zur HPA-Produktion liegen bereits in der Altech Australia.



Nach erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung und Ausübung der Option auf bis zu 49% der Anteile an dem ersten HPA-Projekt wird die AAM auch künftig an weiteren HPA-Projekten beteiligt sein.



AAM hat ihr Corporate Branding auf dasjenige von Altech Chemicals Limited angepasst, um den erwarteten HPA-Projekt-Joint-Venture-Partner-Status auch nach Außen abzubilden. Die neue Website ist unter www.altechadvancedchemicals.com erreichbar.



*** English Courtesy Tranlation ***



Altech Advanced Materials AG - Resignation of the Supervisory Board Chairman in the course of the reorientation



Mr. Rolf Birkert, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Altech Advanced Materials AG ("AAM"), today announced his resignation with effect from 15 October 2019 to the Company. The Company thanks Mr Birkert for his constructive contributions during his term of office.



The Company intends to appoint a person from the industry with knowledge of electro mobility to the Supervisory Board as successor to Mr. Birkert, who is also a member of the Management Board of the main shareholder Deutsche Balaton AG.



This is in support of the reorientation of the Company, which currently has an option to acquire up to 49% interest in Altech Chemicals Australia PTY LTD ("Altech Australia") for up to USUSD 100 million, for which it intends to raise up to EUR 75 million of equity. At the Extraordinary General Meeting on July 17, 2019, the increase of the share capital from EUR 1.58 million by up to EUR 63.10 million to up to EUR 64.68 million through the issue of new shares was resolved. The aforementioned capital increase is to be carried out with a subscription rights offer planned for the fourth quarter of 2019 at a price of EUR 1.10 per new share. Each existing share entitles to purchase 40 new shares. Unsubscribed shares will subsequently be placed in a private placement at EUR 1.20 per share.



Altech Australia is currently building a high-purity alumina (99.99%, 4N HPA) production facility for 4,500 tons p.a. in Malaysia and also has its own mine for the mining of the main raw material, kaolin. 4N HPA is needed for the production of LED lights as well as a separator for lithium ion batteries, which are e.g. needed for electric vehicles. According to market studies, the market for 4N HPA is expected to with a CAGR of 30% until 2028. The process patented by Altech Australia allows the production of HPA as the cost leader, as the HPA can be obtained directly from kaolin. This allows production without the use of energy-intensive aluminum. The production volume for the first 10 years has been secured by an off-take agreement with Mitsubishi Australia, and the production capacity and quality of the plant is being guaranteed by the German SMS group GmbH, which has also agreed, 15 million USD in equity for the Altech HPA project.



The total project has an investment volume of approximately USUSD 380 million, of which KfW-IPEX Bank has already committed USUSD 190 million under certain conditions. Altech Chemicals Limited is in talks with Macquarie Bank on the provision of USUSD 90 million in mezzanine capital. The remaining USUSD 100 million is to be made available by AAM, for which AAM currently is in preparation of a capital increase.



According to Altech Chemicals Limited's FIDS study, the net present value (NPV) of the project is approximately USUSD 505 million. Based on the current HPA price in Japan of about 40 USD / kg, the NPV increases to about USUSD 1.1 billion.



Altech Chemicals Limited has also announced that it has received a Letter of Invitation from the Saxon Provincial Government suggesting that Altech considers the construction of a second high purity alumina (HPA) plant in the region. In the letter, the Saxon state government under the leadership of Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer proposed to Altech to consider the construction of their next HPA plant in the industrial area Schwarze Pumpe, which is located 100 kilometers northeast of Dresden, Saxony. With HPA recognized as a critical component of the supply chain for lithium-ion battery, an Altech HPA plant in Saxony would be well positioned to help the region build a large electric vehicle battery industry with a secure material supply chain.



The kaolin mine and the patents and other IP rights to the cost-efficient process for HPA production developed in cooperation with the Düsseldorf-based SMS group GmbH are already in Altech Australia.



Following a successful capital increase and exercise of the option on up to 49% of the shares in the first HPA project, AAM will continue to be involved in other HPA projects in the future.



AAM has aligned its corporate branding with that of Altech Chemicals Limited to demonstrate the expected HPA Project Joint Venture Partner Status also externally. The new website is available at www.altechadvancedchemicals.com.



