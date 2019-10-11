Dairy Processors Association of Canada: Dairy Industry Teams Up to Help Ottawa Food Bank

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / The Dairy Processors Association of Canada (DPAC), Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) and General Mills Canada joined forces today to donate their time and products in support of the Ottawa Food Bank. Throughout the afternoon, nearly 30 volunteers from DPAC and DFC helped sort and package donated food products to help low-income families in the Ottawa area.

"We are happy to have the support of organizations like DPAC, DFC and General Mills Canada," said Michael Maidment, Ottawa Food Bank's CEO. "Their generosity helps us with our vision of providing wholesome food to the community, with dairy products like yogurt being staples in many households."

"Dairy processors and producers across the country are pillars of their communities and recognize the importance of contributing to causes such as this one," explained Mathieu Frigon, President and Chief Executive Officer of DPAC.

As part of the day, DFC was pleased to make a $6,000 contribution to the Ottawa Food Bank.

"The Ottawa Food Bank is an important part of this community and dairy farmers are pleased to support them in their mission to eradicate hunger and empower underprivileged families," added Paula Dunlop, Chief Operating Officer of DFC.

Also included in today's donations were over 2,000 individual yogurts provided by DPAC member General Mills Canada. The company's Yop and Liberté brands offer donation recipients a tasty and nutritious snack for work, school, or home.

"At General Mills, we strive to develop products that deliver on convenience, taste, and health," said Andrew Davis, Vice-President Marketing Yogurt of General Mills Canada. "These yogurts provide all three. It's the perfect snack when you're on the go, and kids love seeing them in their lunch bags at school."

This is the second year in a row that DPAC and DFC have organized such a donation for the community.

About Dairy Processors of Canada

The Dairy Processors Association of Canada (DPAC) is Canada's national industry association representing the public policy and regulatory interests of the Canadian dairy processing industry. DPAC's members represent some of the most recognized brands in Canada, providing work to over 23,000 Canadians and contributing $17.3 billion to the national economy.

About Dairy Farmers of Canada

Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and promote dairy products and their health benefits.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Established in 1954, General Mills Canada Corporation is based in Mississauga, Ontario. The company is best known for its many quality brands enjoyed by Canadian consumers every day like Liberté, Yoplait, Cheerios, Annie's, Nature Valley, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso and many more.

