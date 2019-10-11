Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Algodon Fine Wines Continues Roll Out of its Portfolio of Award-Winning Malbec Wines at The Noble Grape

Chicago Retailer Now Features Algodon's Portfolio of Malbec Wines and Announces Upcoming Launch Event in October

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / Algodon Fine Wines (OTCQB: VINO), a premium wine brand from the San Rafael, Mendoza wine region of Argentina, has continued its U.S. rollout of premium Malbec and Malbec-based wines with The Noble Grape, a leading wine and spirits merchant, who brings Algodon's portfolio of award-winning Malbec wines to Chicago.

Algodon Fine Wines will host a special wine event at Folklore Argentine Restaurant at 2100 W Division Street in Chicago to celebrate the launch on Thursday, October 24, 2019. In conjunction with the launch of Algodon Fine Wines with The Noble Grape, the store is offering a special introductory sale on Algodon's wines for a limited time. For more information and to order your favorite Algodon Fine Wines, please visit www.noblegrape.net.

Located in the Noble Square neighborhood in West Town, The Noble Grape offers a hip, boutique wine shop in a casual, comfortable setting with a unique wine selection and moderate pricing. Their "sophisticated, approachable" wine philosophy and "service first" approach appeals to the smart, eclectic consumer.

"We are excited to see our wines now available in Chicago, and we are proud to be featured at The Noble Grape," said Scott Mathis, Algodon's Founder, Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to working with their experienced team to continue the roll-out of our award-winning portfolio in Illinois."

"We are pleased to include Algodon's exceptional portfolio of Fine Malbec Wines and blends at our stores," said Alex Basich, proprietor of The Noble Grape. "We believe Algodon's combination of premium quality and great value to be a great fit for our loyal clients whom we cherish."

Algodon Fine Wines, founded in 2007 and with vineyards dating back to 1946, is one of the most exciting and dynamic wine brands emerging from Argentina. Located in San Rafael, Mendoza, Algodon produces a full range of premium wines from land holdings that include noted parcels of pre-phylloxera vineyards dating back to the 1940s.

Algodon's premium wines have received a number of top awards and ratings from the world's foremost tasting competitions including Gold Medals from the prestigious Global Masters Wine Competition, comprised of master sommeliers.

Algodon's Black Label Reserves represent the best selection from Algodon with 100% microvinified blends whose low yield produces full concentration of fruit and flavor.

Algodon's complete portfolio of fine wines is currently available in distinguished wine bars, wine shops, restaurants and hotels in Buenos Aires, Mendoza, Germany, Switzerland, Guernsey, U.K., the Netherlands and the United States.

About The Noble Grape

Good Juice. Good Price. The Noble Grape is a hip, boutique wine shop in a casual, comfortable setting with a unique wine selection and moderate pricing. Our "sophisticated, approachable" wine philosophy and "service first" approach appeals to the smart, eclectic consumer from our neighborhood - Noble Square in West Town. This philosophy and approach is also brought to our extensive craft beer & spirits collection, which rotates weekly. Additionally, we offer classes and free tastings to complete the overall wine experience!

About Algodon Fine Wines

Algodon Wine Estates is a boutique Mendoza winery located in the beautiful foothills of the Sierra Pintadas, in the southernmost region of Argentina's wine capital. Fed by the purest meltwater from the glacial Andes, our 325 acres of vines go back as far as 1946 and produce exceptional fruit on sandy and clay loam. Algodon Fine Wines are handcrafted by the brilliant winemaker Mauro Nosenzo, who is advised by Master of Wine, Anthony Foster. Our goal is to produce premium wines utilizing ecofriendly, organic inspired approaches, combined with the best modern winemaking technology. Brought together by Scott Mathis and his partners, Algodon Wine Estates' renowned winemakers bring decades of experience, as well as craftsmanship and tradition that have been passed down for generations. Visit AlgodonFineWines.com. Algodon Fine Wines is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (GGH), which also owns and operates a growing collection of luxury including Gaucho - Buenos Aires, an e-commerce luxury fashion and leather accessories brand that offers buyers around the world some of Argentina's best fashion and apparel items, including what the county is already well-known for: quality leather goods and accessories. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York City.

