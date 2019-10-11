Regulatory News:

Aegon announces that Thomas Wellauer will be nominated for appointment to the Supervisory Board for a four-year term. Robert W. Dineen has decided to step down as member of the Supervisory Board in light of his appointment as Non-Executive Chairman of First Eagle, a U.S. investment manager.

Mr. Wellauer (1955) has been selected because of his international experience in the insurance industry, most recently as Chief Operating Officer of Swiss Re, a global reinsurance company. The proposal for appointment of Mr. Wellauer has been approved by the Dutch Central Bank (DNB), and will be submitted for approval at the next AGM on May 15, 2020.

"We would like to welcome Thomas to the Supervisory Board and look forward to working with him. His international experience and in-depth knowledge of the insurance industry will be of great value to the board", said William Connelly, chairman of Aegon's Supervisory Board.

Mr. Dineen is stepping down as of today. He was first appointed to Aegon's Supervisory Board in May 2014 and was reappointed in 2018. Most recently Mr. Dineen served as member of the Remuneration Committee and the Risk Committee.

William Connelly: "We would like to thank Robert for his contribution to the Supervisory Board and its various committees. He brought valuable insights based on his extensive experience in the financial industry".

Profiles of individual members of Aegon's Supervisory Board and information about the composition of the Board are available on www.aegon.com.

