One Media iP Group Plc - Board Changes

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", or the "Company")

Board Changes

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), the digital media content provider which exploits intellectual property rights around music, video and copyright technology, announces proposed changes to the Company's board.

Subject to normal regulatory due diligence, both Alice Dyson-Jones and Steve Gunning, will join the board as Executive Director and Finance Director respectively.

Alice, with over 20 years' music industry experience, has, for the last four years, held the role of Managing Director of the Company's trading subsidiary, One Media IP Ltd.

In September 2017, Alice was elected as a director of the British Phonographic Industry ("BPI"). The BPI is the music industry's trade body that optimises the trading environment for the UK's music industry globally.

Steve has been part of One Media's senior management team since 2016. Steve is One Media's Company Secretary and the Finance Director of One Media IP Ltd.

Steve is an accountant with over 20 years' experience in the finance industry, having managed finance functions for a wide range of companies. He is CIMA trained in Management Accounting and is a member of the Association of Accounting Technicians.

Ivan Dunleavy, who has been instrumental over the period of the Company's buy and build strategy, has indicated that he wishes to step down as Executive Chairman to focus on his other business interests, effective when a suitably experienced replacement has been identified. The Board has accordingly initiated a search for a new independent Non-executive Chairman and will make a further announcement in due course.

Michael Infante, CEO of One Media, commented: "The Company's buy and build strategy is successfully growing the Company and I'd like to take this opportunity to thank Ivan for his hard work and support during an important period. The Board wishes Ivan all the best in his many other business interests and looks forward to welcoming Alice and Steve to the Board in due course."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

One Media iP Group Plc Michael Infante - CEO

www.omip.co.uk +44 (0)175 378 5501 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Liam Murray

Jo Turner

Ludovico Lazzaretti Panmure Gordon (UK) Ltd (Broker) +44 (0)20 7886 2500 James Stearns Yellow Jersey PR (PR & IR) +44 (0)20 3004 9512 Charles Goodwin

Dominic Barretto

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media iP is primarily a music rights owner and digital distributor focused on the acquisition and exploitation surrounding recorded music, publishing, the writers shares of income and video intellectual property 'Rights'. The Company has a deep understanding of digital content and the various industry monetisation models and, as such, offers Rights Owners a route in which to divest their music IP holding and for investors to share in its potential success in corporate growth.

The Company is growing through targeted acquisitions of music content, expanding into various genres and territories that stand to see increased returns driven by the global growth of streaming. Its team of in-house creative technicians then ensure that its existing and newly acquired content reaches its full potential for monetisation, by digitising it and creating the highest quality metadata prior to ingesting to over 600 digital retailers such as iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube and Google Play globally. In addition the Groups music is widely used for synchronization in film, TV and digital gaming. The group also operates over 20 You Tube channels as a certified partner.

One Media has created and developed the Technical Copyright Analysis Tool ("TCAT"), a SaaS product monitoring where tracks appear, safeguarding copyright, and providing invaluable data regarding distribution opportunities for its creative technicians. This tool is not only employed for Company use but also licenced and operated in partnership with major music distributors and major record labels.