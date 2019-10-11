Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) (ISIN: FR0000124141 VIE) (the Company) hereby gives notice to the holders of the Bonds (the Bondholders) of its intention to exercise its right to redeem all but not some only of the Bonds outstanding on 13 November 2019 (the Early Redemption Date) pursuant to the provisions of Conditions 9.3(b) and 9.6 (Publication of information in the event of redemption at maturity or early redemption of the Bonds or upon exercise of the Conversion/Exchange Right) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the Conditions

Unless the Bondholders exercise their conversion/exchange rights in accordance with the terms described below, the Bonds will be redeemed in cash on the Early Redemption Date at par, i.e. €29.99 per Bond (the Early Redemption Amount

The Bondholders have the right up to and including the seventh (7th) business day prior to the Early Redemption Date, i.e. 31 October 2019, to exercise their conversion/exchange rights to receive new or existing shares of the Company (the Shares), at a ratio of one (1) share per Bond, in accordance with Condition 15.4 (Terms of exercise of the Conversion/Exchange Ratio). The notices of exercise of the conversion/exchange rights and the Bonds must be delivered by the Bondholders to BNP Paribas Securities Services, acting as centralising agent, no later than 31 October 2019, 5:00 p.m. (Paris time).

In case of conversion of all the remaining Bonds into Shares, the maximum number of newly created Shares will amount to 1,579,157, representing 0.28% of the Company's share capital. Shares thus issued will be delivered no later than the seventh (7th) business day following the Bond exercise date and will be immediately fungible with the existing Shares.

As of today, 1,579,157 Bonds remain outstanding out of a total of 23,341,113 Bonds initially issued.

The Bonds will entitle their holders to receive the Early Redemption Amount from the Company on the Early Redemption Date. Pursuant to Condition 9.7 (Cancellation of the Bonds), all Bonds so redeemed will be cancelled and an application for their delisting will be made to the Freiverkehr.

