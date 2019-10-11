Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 11.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 591260 ISIN: NO0010063308 Ticker-Symbol: TEQ 
Tradegate
10.10.19
11:09 Uhr
17,910 Euro
-0,270
-1,49 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
TELENOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELENOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,090
18,165
09:24
18,095
18,160
09:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DNA
DNA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DNA OYJ21,060+1,06 %
TELENOR ASA17,910-1,49 %