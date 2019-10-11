Citation Growth CEO Howard Misle Interviewed in Cannabis Brightline Magazine and by Everett Jolly of Stock Day Media

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2019) - Citation Growth Corp. (CSE: CGRO) (OTCQX: CGOTF) ("Citation" or the "Company"), a licensed cannabis cultivator and producer, is pleased to unveil its new premium line of cannabis for both its DIAMANTE and SUPERIOR brands.

Diamante is a premium brand of concentrates. The Company is cultivating the idea of "Soil to Oil" by leveraging the high quality and TRIPLE ORGANIC CERTIFIED organically cultivated product from the FIORE Flower brand. These extracts and specific flavors cater to the discerning concentrated cannabis connoisseurs.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6386/48691_Combinedimage.PNG

The new Diamante Brand product line will consist of Diamonds (high TCHa crystalline formations with fractionated terpene 'sauce' added), Live Resin (fresh frozen extraction), Sugar Waxes and Live Resin Vape Pens. Much of the focus and excitement has been centered on the Diamonds and Live Resin that complements the FIORE TRIPLE CERTIFIED flower brand.

The Superior Brand will be an economical brand of concentrated cannabis that will come in Sugar Waxes, Batter/Crumble, Shatter and also Vape Pens.

Both brands are derived from distillate manufactured from the Company's cannabis biomass at its now fully functional production facility located at North Las Vegas APEX Facility to create the 'base' of what goes into the Vape Pens. The difference between the two brands is that Diamante will use added Cannabis Derived Terpenes while Superior will use third party terpenes sourced from other plant materials (such as lemons, lavender, etc.).

Rahim Mohamed, President of Citation commented, "Getting state approval and launching both our Diamante and Superior brands are important milestones for Citation. Our goal has been to bring heightened awareness of both our new Company name and now our brands to the cannabis world and the investment community."

Citation was recently publicized in the Cannabis Brightline syndication. The exciting article can be found on the new Company website at: http://citationgrowth.com/ or online at https://mags.cannabisbrightline.com/mag/CBOct2019/page=92.

Howard Misle, CEO of Citation, was recently interviewed by Everett Jolly with Stock Day media. The radio interview can be listened to by visiting https://audioboom.com/posts/7388761-citation-growth-corporation-joins-the-stock-day-podcast-to-discuss-their-acquisition-of-acc-group.

About Citation Growth Corp.

Citation Growth Corp. is a publicly traded company that has been investing in the medical and recreational cannabis space since 2014. Citation has rapidly expanded its operating portfolio to include cultivation, production, and dispensary locations in key North American state-legal jurisdictions and is seeking expansion opportunities worldwide.

