Leading omnichannel sports betting and e-gaming platform business expands Sportradar offering to become a fully integrated 'turnkey' sports betting services provider

Sportradar, the world's leading provider of sports data and content, today announced that it has acquired the award-winning sports betting and gaming omnichannel platform business Optima, effective immediately.

Optima will extend Sportradar's current betting services portfolio to become a full service B2B data, betting, trading and player management platform business. This will create a global 'one-stop-shop' technology and services business capable of offering a complete turnkey solution including a dedicated sports betting and iGaming platform supported by existing leading sports data, risk management and marketing services.

As a key part of Sportradar's future growth strategy, the company will now offer the entire betting and gaming value chain in both established and emerging markets as they regulate.

Sportradar's sports data and risk management services will continue to be platform-agnostic, expanding the current catalog of services to operators, with the excellent level of flexibility, support and product quality that currently is available to existing partners and customers. Existing and future sportsbook platform provider partnerships will remain unaffected and enabling bookmakers to integrate Sportradar's services to their own in-house or third-party platform.

"This acquisition puts us in prime position to achieve our aim of becoming the world's leading supplier of modular turnkey betting services and solutions," said Carsten Koerl, Chief Executive Officer of Sportradar. "Optima utilizes the very best-in-breed technology to provide their clients with the most advanced and flexible platforms and having a 360-degree product portfolio is a key part of our future growth strategy. We are delighted to welcome them to the Sportradar family."

"Optima joining Sportradar is the next natural step in the achievement of our company vision. Sportradar is an organization that I have admired for a very long time, and we couldn't be happier to be joining forces with them," said Jacob Lopez, Chief Executive Officer of Optima. "There are numerous and evident product synergies between the two companies and it really is the perfect fit in terms of a fully integrated one-stop shop solution for sports betting and e-gaming operators around the world. We are excited about the potential of the combination of the leading trading, risk management and betting entertainment services with the leading integral omnichannel sports betting and gaming platform. We are fully committed to a common vision and will work hard to continue ensuring Sportradar also offers the leading platform services for the group."

About Sportradar

Sportradar is the leading global provider of sports data intelligence. Established in 2000, the company occupies a unique position at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs over 2,000 people in more than 30 locations around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,000 companies in over 80 countries and official partner of the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, FIFA and UEFA. We monitor, analyze and deliver insights from more than 400,000 matches annually across 60 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

About Optima

Optima the leading sports betting and e-gaming platform and technology supplier exclusive to the world wide regulated sportsbetting and gaming industry from its establishment in 2012. The company currently services leading organisations providing the technology to operate B2B2C services in almost every existing and emerging regulated market. With unparalleled flexibility and dedication to the success of its partners. OPTIMAMGS platform, processes billions of transactions every year, with the industry top availability, performance and scalability, result of the combination of excellent, personalized attention and services to operators with a sound and future proof architecture, technology, state-of-the-art product vision and focus in continuous improvement and innovation.

