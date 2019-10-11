Regulatory News:

The Vivendi (Paris:VIV) Create Joy solidarity program is organizing a "day of engagement in France, during which the Group's employees can share their expertise and skills with six of the associations supported by the program.

Since 2008, Vivendi Create Joy has been supporting associations providing assistance to young people in difficulty and fighting for equal opportunities and the promotion of diversity. Vivendi intends to strengthen its support for the partners of its solidarity program and enhance employee skills while responding to their quest for meaning.

The various workshops of this "day of engagement" will be supervised by ProBonoLab, an organization specialized in engagement through the sharing of skills.

Vivendi is also launching a platform to connect associations with Group employees. To meet the objectives of this platform, Vivendi now offers all its French employees one day of engagement per year.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and mobile games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com

