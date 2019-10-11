The last several weeks have been volatile for Immunicum and illustrate how complicated immunotherapy efficacy trials can be. On 29 August 2019, the company released top-line results from the Phase II MERECA study with ilixadencel plus the tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) sunitinib in renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The co-primary survival endpoint at 18-months lacked positive signals, which led to a negative reaction in the share price. The full analysis released on 25 September 2019 added much more detail, demonstrating that ilixadencel may have a more profound and durable effect (statistical analysis not available), while the survival data may be premature. The next date to watch is January 2020, when Immunicum will report updated survival results at 24 months and median OS if reached. Until then we keep our valuation at SEK2.0bn or SEK21.6/sh.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...