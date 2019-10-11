Value-added distributor CMS Distribution Ltd has acquired Avesta, a French distributor based in the outskirts of Paris. Avesta is a specialist distributor of hardware technologies specialising in mobile solutions and high-tech products, is focused on the French market and employs 32 people. This acquisition further strengthens CMS Distribution's position as one of Europe's leading IT specialist distributors.

Founder and CEO of CMS Distribution, Frank Salmon, commented on the acquisition, saying: "We are delighted to welcome Avesta to the group, they have a great reputation for excellent customer service and product knowledge which perfectly complements CMS' values. Going forward our French customers will gain access to an increased product portfolio, additional sales and marketing resources and more competitive offerings. We are very excited to offer our vendor partners new routes to market, allowing them to explore new business opportunities."

Following the acquisition, CMS Distribution will now employ over 400 people across the group with a very strong foothold in Europe covering the UK, Ireland, France, Benelux and Scandinavia, in addition to its locations in China and USA, which was established in 2018. CMS Distribution will continue to run the business under Avesta's brand for the foreseeable future. Avesta's leadership and management team will remain, focusing on the growth of the business throughout Europe.

Jeanluc Delaunay, Directeur Général at Avesta said: "We are excited to be part of a large global distribution business and CMS has certainly demonstrated their growth plans in recent years. It will be great to be able to leverage their systems, resources and some of their Vendor partners going forward, so we can embark on this journey of growth together."

In addition to this news today, on the 1st September 2019, CMS Distribution relocated its warehouse and integration facility to a brand new 150,000 sq. ft. logistics centre in Castleford, Yorkshire. The new state of the art centre will provide scope for CMS to increase their integration capability and continue their customised warehousing services, to support their growth plans. CMS Distribution is also offering vendors and customers additional storage capacity for Brexit contingency planning.

About CMS Distribution

CMS Distribution is a value-added IT distributor of business and consumer technology products. We are a trade only organisation and create global markets for our 150+ manufacturers selling to corporate resellers, managed service providers, high street and online retailers. CMS Distribution specialises in taking emerging technologies to market whilst growing established brands using a range of value-added services. With 2018 sales revenue of £434m, CMS employs 400 people enabling our customers to grow their business from twelve locations in the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, France, Australia, China and the US.

About Avesta

Founded in 2001, Avesta is a consumer electronics and accessories distributor based in the out-skirts of Paris, France. Specialising in the distribution of GPS navigation and high-tech automotive products within the new worlds of sport, well-being, connected entertainment and home automation.

For more information about this release, please visit www.cmsdistribution.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005021/en/

Contacts:

Frank Salmon

frank.salmon@cmsdistribution.com

Tom Burke

tom.burke@cmsdistribution.com