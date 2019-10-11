Turk Telekom Rolls out Lifemote WiFi Analytics

ISTANBUL, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifemote , a leading vendor of cloud based AI-driven WiFi Analytics enabling Internet Service Providers to proactively maintain their home networks, announced its system went live for Turk Telekom, one of the largest fixed-line Service Providers in Europe. Turk Telekom will start using Lifemote analytics in homes in 2019, with a full rollout planned starting in 2020.

In order to fully comply with Turk Telekom requirements, Lifemote undertook a full integration of its system in the private Turk Telekom cloud earlier this year. Working closely with Turk Telekom engineering experts, Lifemote will continue building integrated interfaces of WiFi Analytics to deliver insight into all aspects of Turk Telekom home Internet infrastructure. Today, Lifemote analytics proactively informs Turk Telekom systems about Quality of Experience problems each home user experiences during the day, such as those caused by poor software configuration, limited signal coverage, congested WiFi and old or faulty hardware.

"Optimizing home Internet for the millions of homes is one of the greatest challenges we have undertaken so far," said Dr. Eren Soyak, co-founder and CEO at Lifemote. "We are extremely excited to be working with Turk Telekom in this endeavor. ISPs all over the world are beginning to recognize WiFi as the last frontier in delivering high speed Internet to the home, and Turk Telekom is one of the first to have taken such concrete steps in fixing the problem in a realistic way. We are grateful for the opportunity to tackle problems at scale with such a dedicated, capable organization."

About Lifemote

Lifemote ( www.lifemote.com ) was founded in early 2017 by industry veterans to create change in how home WiFi is managed by service providers. Focusing exclusively on WiFi Analytics, Lifemote aims to provide a common, lightweight system to enable ISPs of all sizes to make the leap to managed WiFi within the same year. Deploying in Turkey and Norway in its year of founding, today Lifemote serves ISPs across Europe from sizes of thousands to millions of subscribers.

About Türk Telekom Group

Türk Telekom, with 178 years of history, is the first integrated telecommunications operator in Turkey. In 2015, Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S. adopted a "customer-oriented" and integrated structure in order to respond to the rapidly changing communication and technology needs of customers in the most powerful and accurate way, while maintaining the legal entities of TT Mobil Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and TTNET A.S. intact and adhering to the rules and regulations to which they are subject. Having a wide service network and product range in the fields of individual and corporate services, Türk Telekom unified its mobile, internet, phone, and TV products and services under the single "Türk Telekom" brand as of January 2016.

"Turkey's Multiplay Provider" Türk Telekom has 14.5 million fixed access lines, 11.1 million broadband, 3.6 million TV and 22.4 million mobile subscribers as of June 30, 2019. Türk Telekom Group Companies provide services in all 81 cities of Turkey with 31,467 employees with the vision of introducing new technologies to Turkey and accelerating Turkey's transformation into an information society.

Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S., providing PSTN and wholesale broadband services, directly owns 100% of mobile operator TT Mobil Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, Mobile TV, Smart TV services provider TTNET A.S., convergence technologies company Argela Yazilim ve Bilisim Teknolojileri A.S., IT solution provider Innova Bilisim Çözümleri A.S., online education software company Sebit Egitim ve Bilgi Teknolojileri A.S., call center company AssisTT Rehberlik ve Müsteri Hizmetleri A.S., project development and corporate venture capital company TT Ventures Proje Gelistirme A.S., Electric Supply and Sales Company TTES Elektrik Tedarik Satis A.S., wholesale data and capacity service provider Türk Telekom International, and indirectly owns 100% of subsidiaries of Türk Telekom International, TV Broadcasting and VOD services provider Net Ekran Companies, telecommunications devices sales company TT Satis ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S. and payment services company TT Ödeme ve Elektronik Para Hizmetleri A.S. and counselling services company 11818 Rehberlik ve Müsteri Hizmetleri A.S.