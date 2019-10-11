Kinnevik: Conference call to present third quarter results 2019

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") will publish financial results for the third quarter 2019 on Thursday 24 October 2019 at around 08.00 CEST. A conference call will be held on the same day at 10.00 CEST to present the results.



The presentation will be held in English and also be made available via audiocast on Kinnevik's website, www.kinnevik.com .

Link to the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9svoa9sx

Those who wish to participate in the conference call are welcome to dial-in on the below numbers. To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in and register your attendance a few minutes before the conference call begins.

Dial-in numbers:

UK: +44 3333 000 804

SE: +46 8 566 426 51

US: +1 631 913 1422

Confirmation code: 77215761#

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations

Phone +46

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build digital businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, develop and invest in fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

