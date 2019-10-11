CLIQ Digital's half year report shows progress quarter-on-quarter, although gross revenues were 8% down on prior year. Margins are starting to improve after earlier cost cutting, and customer base value (CLIQ's measure of expected future revenues) has edged ahead from the end FY18 level. Consumer appetite for digital entertainment remains very strong across product groups and the company needs to ensure that its content portfolio remains sufficiently attractive to bring in (and retain existing) subscribers. The market valuation is at a persistent discount to peers.

