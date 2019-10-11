The global micro irrigation systems market size is poised to grow by USD 6.94 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 13% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 128-page research report with TOC on "product (sprinkler irrigation systems and drip irrigation systems), application (orchard crops, field crops, plantation crops, and forage and grasses), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America)".

The market is driven by the growing focus on the efficient use of natural resources. Also, the growing popularity of solar-powered micro irrigation systems is anticipated to further boost the growth of the micro irrigation systems market.

The agriculture sector, in some of the regions, including Europe, is affected by drought and water scarcity. End-users are increasingly using water-efficient irrigation systems such as micro-irrigation systems as it ensures proper application of water to the soil for germination. They help optimize the air and water balance in the soil to maintain better soil conditions for root development. Therefore, micro-irrigation systems can reduce water loss during irrigation and help cover more area of the field with less water. Moreover, the control heads in micro irrigation systems ensure the delivery of water at the desired discharge rate. Hence, the water-saving benefits offered by micro-irrigation systems help end-users conserve water and ensure the efficient use of natural resources. This will drive the overall growth of the global micro irrigation systems market.

Major Five Micro Irrigation Systems Companies:

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd offers various types of irrigation systems, including micro irrigation systems. The company also offers PVC pipes and PVC sheets. The company provides drip and micro irrigation systems, which include the 2002 Aquasmart sprinkler, which is clog-resistant, and the J-Mini Sprinkler, that requires minimum filtration.

Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation is engaged in the development of a wide range of irrigation systems, along with moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions, and end-terminals. The company's key offerings in the market include FieldNET Pivot Watch, 9500P, and 8500P. The company also offers customized micro irrigation packages.

NETAFIM

NETAFIM offers various models of drippers and other components for drip irrigation system. The company also offers various models of filters for irrigation. The company's key offerings in the micro irrigation system segment include DripNET PC, UNIRAM, NetBeat, and ARIES.

The Toro Company

The Toro Company is engaged in the production of micro irrigation systems, specialty construction equipment, and snow and ice management equipment. The company offers drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation systems. The Aqua-Traxx model offered by the company prevents plugging of soil caused by the presence of multiple inlet filters.

Valmont Industries, Inc.

Valmont Industries, Inc. has business operations under various segments, which include engineered support structures, utility support structures, coatings, irrigation, and others. The company offers micro irrigation systems under its brand Valley Irrigation. The company offers 8000 series center pivots, 7000 series center pivots, and 5000 series center pivots.

Micro Irrigation Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Orchard crops

Field crops

Plantation crops

Forage and grasses

Micro Irrigation Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

