RICOH Tours Introduces New Features Leading to True DIY Virtual Tours

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / OCTOBER 11, 2019 / RICOH Tours, one of the real estate industry's most complete and affordable 360° virtual tour solutions, introduces a host of new features to the RICOH Tours platform. In addition to its game-changing mobile app solution, professional-quality virtual tours can now be created on a computer in minutes.

?With the advances RICOH Tours has made with its end-to-end platform, customers will be able to simply and easily:

Create, update and delete tours

Batch-upload room photos and add room labels

Upload and pin images to an imported floor plan

Upload a custom tripod cover for personal branding

Brand tours with a global business card

?With these new additions, users can now turn their properties into 360° virtual tours easier and faster while significantly enhancing the ability to personalize their virtual tour, which helps increase their brand power and credibility as a tech-savvy agent.

A 360° virtual tour allows the viewer to move completely within a space and remotely transition from room to room and move across an interactive floor plan. It is the most cost-effective solution for agents to market themselves to sellers and make their listings more attractive to buyers.

?In the past, virtual tours were created with a DSLR camera and multiple photos, then hours if not days were spent hand-stitching them together to form a panorama. Now, with the Ricoh Theta 360° camera, which will create spherical images instantly and in high-definition, together with RICOH Tours' end-to-end platform, every agent and brokerage regardless of their photography skill or technical knowledge can create professional-quality virtual tours.

On average, a 360° virtual tour created with RICOH Tours will only take 15-20 minutes to capture and share a 3,000-square-foot home to an MLS, website or portal. The secret is the software hosted in the cloud so that every time a 360° image is taken, it is synced automatically, which is then instantly assembled into a virtual tour.

?In contrast, a conventional 3D virtual tour gives users the ability to navigate the premises of the scanned space with relatively more free reign, but these "video game"-like virtual tours often come with a hefty price tag and require professional photographers hours to create.?

?Learn more about the RICOH Tours DIY virtual tour solution at https://www.ricohtours.com/try-out/pr-2019-10/. Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter using RicohTours.

About Ricoh Group

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2019, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,013 billion yen (approx. 18.1 billion USD). ?

