Global Hemp Group - Harvest Underway at its Scio Oregon Hemp Farm

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2019 / GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC. ("GHG" or the "Company") (CSE:GHG)(OTCPK:GBHPF)(FRANKFURT:GHG) is pleased to announce the 2019 harvest at its joint venture CBD hemp farm in Scio, Oregon is underway.

Pre-harvest testing for the Oregon Department of Agriculture on the current hemp crop was recently conducted at the farm. Covered Bridge Acres Ltd. ("CBA"), the JV's operating company has now received the final results of these tests, and just as last year, this year's hemp crop has compliant THC levels. Once CBA received these results, they began a selective harvest of buds concurrently with the general harvest for extraction to be completed over the next two weeks.

Strains chosen for this year's outdoor crop are low in THC and are expected to produce CBD levels near 20%. Similar strains are now being grown in the greenhouses for the fall harvest program.

Greenhouse Operations

The Company is now expanding its growing operations to include year-round production from its greenhouses. The Scio team has now populated the first greenhouse (approx. 3,000 sq ft) for a fall harvest. It is expected that expansion into the adjacent greenhouse, one of similar size, will occur over the next 2 weeks. While the remaining larger greenhouses are presently being utilized for processing the current harvest of the outdoor crop, once complete, cultivation will expand into all of the greenhouses on the farm. Post-harvest, an additional 4,000 sq ft greenhouse will be installed to increase the available indoor growing area. Management is currently evaluating greenhouse expansion plans in order to generate a year-round revenue stream for the Company.

About Global Hemp Group Inc.



Global Hemp Group Inc. (CSE:GHG) (OTCPK:GBHPF) (FRANKFURT:GHG), is focused on a multi-phased strategy to build a strong presence in the industrial hemp industry in both Canada and the United States. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with hemp cultivation operations in Oregon State. The first phase of this strategy is to develop hemp cultivation with the objective of extracting cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBN & CBC) and creating a near term revenue stream that will allow the Company to expand and develop successive phases of the strategy. The second phase of the plan will focus on the development of value-added industrial hemp products utilizing the processing of the whole hemp plant, as envisioned in the Company's Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (HAIZ) strategy.

