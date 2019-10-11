Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
London, October 11
To: PR Newswire
From: Strategic Equity Capital PLC
LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
Date:11 October 2019
Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019
On 2 October 2019, Strategic Equity Capital plc announced its final results for the year ended 30 June 2019.
The Company now announces that it has posted to shareholders its full Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2019 ("Annual Report") which contains the Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 6 November 2019. Copies of the Annual Report have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm
Copies of the Annual Report can also be viewed on the Company's website at
http://www.strategicequitycapital.com
Enquiries:
Steven Davidson 0131 538 1400
PATAC Limited