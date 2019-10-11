EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Announces Sale of Controlled Environment Growing Units to Canadore College in the Support of Food Security for Northern Communities

NIAGARA FALLS AND NORTH BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2019 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT") is pleased to announce that its strategic partner, Canadore College, has ordered four Controlled Environment Growing Units to further the development of the technology of Controlled Environment Growing Units ("CEGU") for food production in Northern Communities.

Canadore has committed to investing in a sustainable food development site that will house four grow units, being the CEGU's from EHT. Slated for delivery in November, the units will initially be used for research and academic training for existing and new programs including Functional Genomics and Health Care Administration - Indigenous. Applied research will focus on food growing in various environments, evolving technologies, yield maximization and hybrid growth methods.

Canadore is investing in new agricultural technology in the hopes to support and change the way that food is supplied to vulnerable northern communities. The food security project and demonstration site is geared to social innovation and entrepreneurship and will work toward creating food sovereignty for the north, specifically for rural and remote communities. The sustainable food site will have the capacity to produce approximately 30,000 pounds of food annually.

George Burton, President and CEO at Canadore stated that "The world is changing, and the way we grow our food is inevitably going to have to change. This investment signifies Canadore's commitment to environmental sustainability and economic viability. With this technology in our backyard we are able to research best practices and train our students in this advanced field of food production."

The off-the-grid controlled environment units, deployed in hydroponic format in this case, leave a zero carbon footprint and do not contribute to fertilizer in waterways or soil contamination, making them not only sustainable but ideal for use in fragile areas of Ontario. In contrast to traditional growing practices, growing continues 24 hours a day within the pod or unit. These units are virtually climate change proof with plants not being exposed to the elements, and with the climate-controlled environment, the pods have the advantage of being able to offer pest and mold-free produce.

John Gamble, CEO of EHT stated that "These CEGU's will have EHT's proprietary ENERTEC embedded solar panels integrated directly into the exterior surfaces. By utilizing Growratio's advanced lighting and control systems, we can adjust the cultivation environment on the fly, thus the pods can grow any type of fruits or vegetables as needed."

"Canadore College is committed to the economic prosperity and sustainability of the communities that we serve. These pods can offer a year-round alternative for Northern communities to grow and purchase nutritious produce at a reasonable price. With food and shipping costs as they are, fresh food in some of these communities is unattainable due to excessive price points. This project has the potential to vastly improve the health and wellness of these remote communities," said Burton.

The College in partnership with EHT is currently in talks with five First Nation communities who have expressed interest in the opportunity to use this technology and create a more economical way to produce and sell food.

The sustainable food development site is being established to build by example. The food security program will include training for communities, harvest optimization and a strategic forum for communities to adopt new technology while being supported on their sustainable food journey. The site will be used to support regional food sustainability and community enhancement through improved health outcomes for many northern residents. Work is currently underway to establish three additional sites in northern communities as a pan-northern Ontario pilot project.

About Canadore College

Canadore College trains people through applied learning, leadership and innovation. It provides access to over 80 full-time quality programs and has outstanding faculty and provides success services to students from nearly 400 Canadian communities and 15 international countries. The College and its students add nearly $244 million to Nipissing Parry Sound Service Area economy. Approximately 1,000 students graduate from Canadore each year, and they join 46,000 alumni working across the globe. Canadore receives less than 50 per cent of its traditional funding from the provincial Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities and relies on its own innovation and entrepreneurial endeavors and generous donors for the balance.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

The first product of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fireproof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

The second product of the ENERTEC line is ENERTEC Controlled Environment Growing Units ("CEGU") which represent months of planning and design of the only known, completely off grid cultivation unit. The product marries together EHT's ENERTEC Skin technology, with Alpha Outback's off grid solution, and Growratio's connected lighting and control systems. This unique solution allows all facets of a crop's cultivation cycle to be precisely monitored and controlled in a superior environment to optimize efficiencies, opening the door to off-grid deployments for cost savings and operation in underserviced areas.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information relating to sales of the products (the "Opportunities") involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, for the Opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information on the Opportunities outlined in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

