Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 10-October-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 341.50p INCLUDING current year revenue 348.86p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 334.75p INCLUDING current year revenue 342.11p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---