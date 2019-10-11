

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Carrier Corp. is recalling Carrier as well as Bryant-branded heat pump outdoor units citing fire hazard.



The recall involves about 5,350 units of 1.5-ton multi-zone, 4-ton multi zone and 4-ton single-zone ductless heat pumps. About 450 units sold in Canada are also being recalled.



The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement that the fan motor on the heat pumps can fail, causing the units to overheat, posing a fire hazard.



The recall was initiated after Carrier received six reports of the heat pumps catching fire, in which one occurred in the United States and five in Canada. However, no injuries have been reported.



These units are used for cooling and heating homes and light commercial facilities.



The units were manufactured in China and sold at Carrier and Bryant distributors, independent dealers and contractors nationwide from March 2015 through April 2019 for between about $600 and about $4,000.



The model number and product number are given on the nameplate/rating plate on the side of the units.



The company urged the consumers to immediately contact their installing servicer, dealer or contractor to arrange for a free repair.



Among recent recalls, VIQUA recalled Solenoid Valve Kits for UV Water Treatment Systems citing that electrical current could leak from the solenoid valve, posing an electrical shock hazard to the user.



