Social media platforms are gaining traction with the growing use of mobile devices and smartphones. This has motivated advertisers to create awareness about their products and services through social media platforms. With a constant need for fresh video content for use in social media, stock media agencies are investing in the expansion of their libraries. Analyzing the data of users and recording their purchase history allows advertisers to offer personalized content to their customers. Marketers are using stock videos for direct-to-consumer marketing through social media platforms. Thus, the growing use of social media platforms will boost the growth of the stock video market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for stock videos captured by drones, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Stock Video Market: Growing Demand for Stock Videos Captured by Drones

The emergence of drone technology has enabled marketers and professionals to produce shots that were previously nearly impossible. The use unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones is gaining traction in the market as they are not only relatively inexpensive but also produce high-quality videos. These stock videos captured by drones are also used in filmmaking. The rise in the availability of such stock videos captured by drones is likely to increase the demand for stock videos among end-users. Thus, with the growing demand for stock videos captured by drones, the market for stock video is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing demand for stock videos captured by drones, the expanding variety of stock music and the success of new revenue generation streams are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Stock Video Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global stock video market by application (editorial and commercial), image source (macrostock and microstock), license model (RM and RF), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market, due to the increase in content categories by vendors that are focused on catering to a larger customer base.

