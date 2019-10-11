CommScope, a global leader in wireless and wired technologies, has agreed to a technology transfer agreement as a result of a settlement with Fractus S.A., a Spanish company that developed key antenna technology for use in wireless base station antennas.

Fractus S.A., a leading developer of antenna technology, licenses its antenna and base station patents to some of the largest handset and base station antenna manufacturers in the world. The settlement includes a technology transfer of Fractus's entire worldwide portfolio of base station antenna patents to CommScope, adding to an already impressive 15,000 patents worldwide, including more than 700 related to base station antenna technology. As a result of the technology transfer to CommScope, the pending dispute between the parties has been dismissed (Fractus S.A. v. CommScope Technologies, LLC et al., Civil Action No. 2:19-CV-255).

"We are excited about this agreement and believe that CommScope is a perfect partner to deploy our patented technology into its worldwide deployment of base station antennas," said Ruben Bonet, president of Fractus.

CommScope's extensive line of base station antenna systems help operators increase capacity, deploy with speed and efficiency and prepare for future networks such as 5G.

"The addition of Fractus's patents enhances the value of CommScope's base station antenna portfolio and will enable us to offer new and innovative features that will provide significant value to our base station antenna customers," commented Farid Firouzbakht, senior vice president, RF Products for CommScope's Mobility Solutions.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) and the recently acquired ARRIS and Ruckus Networks are redefining tomorrow by shaping the future of wired and wireless communications. Our combined global team of employees, innovators and technologists have empowered customers in all regions of the world to anticipate what's next and push the boundaries of what's possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

About Fractus

Fractus is an early pioneer in the development of internal antennas for smartphones, tablets and wireless internet of things devices. The company holds an intellectual property rights portfolio of more than 40 inventions protected through over 120 patents and patent applications in the United States, Europe and Asia. Among the numerous awards the company has received for its innovative work, Fractus was named 2005 Davos World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and has been recognized by the European Patent Office for its award-winning inventions. The company has a proven track record in innovation and licensing its award-winning geometry-based antenna technology to wireless device manufacturers in the USA, Europe and Asia.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management's beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

