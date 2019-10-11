Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 11.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ8Q ISIN: GB00BDCPN049 Ticker-Symbol: CK0 
Tradegate
11.10.19
12:13 Uhr
51,10 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,90
51,30
14:49
50,90
51,40
14:18
11.10.2019 | 14:12
(118 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

11 October 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchaseAggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchasedHighest price paid per share (USX)Lowest price paid per share (USX)Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX)Trading venue
4 October 201940856.355.9656.213211BATS Global Markets ("BATS")
4 October 20191,62156.355.8355.933967Boston Stock Exchange ("BSE")
4 October 20191,19856.355.8856.074624BATS Global Markets Secondary
Exchange ("BYX")
4 October 20198,52056.29555.8355.998603CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX")
4 October 20191,60056.3255.69556.012813IEX ("IEXG")
4 October 201968,99656.3255.755.976717NASDAQ ("NASDAQ")
4 October 20195,55156.3155.7256.076961New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE")
4 October 201910,19856.3255.7256.048051OTC Markets ("OTC")
4 October 201944456.355.8256.093041NYSE Arca ("PSE")
4 October 201979656.2155.855.870628CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange ("XDEA")
4 October 201966856.355.7856.124147CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange ("XDEX")
7 October 20191,20056.19556.19556.195000CFX
7 October 2019101,80056.4555.9956.234641NYSE
8 October 20191,30655.9455.6455.669142BATS
8 October 201920055.6655.6555.655000BYX
8 October 20194,96755.9355.62555.733888CFX
8 October 201931255.8355.64555.652115IEXG
8 October 20191,95655.65555.62555.643323NASDAQ
8 October 2019121,50056.3255.3155.712707NYSE
8 October 20191,40055.9555.6355.751786OTC
8 October 201920,05955.9555.5555.636991PSE
8 October 201950055.6655.6455.651000XDEX
9 October 201981356.0555.5255.667872BATS
9 October 201930055.6655.6655.660000BSE
9 October 201960056.0555.6655.855000BYX
9 October 20191,10056.0155.6755.728182CFX
9 October 201940056.01555.5255.643750IEXG
9 October 20191,40656.0555.5255.797468NASDAQ
9 October 2019136,56556.1155.4255.807955NYSE
9 October 201960056.01555.5955.795000OTC
9 October 201910056.0556.0556.050000Nasdaq PHX ("PHLX")
9 October 201911,61656.0555.6255.689273PSE
9 October 201930056.0555.6655.790000XDEA
9 October 201920055.6655.5855.620000XDEX
10 October 201988456.4656.1256.278043BATS
10 October 201920056.2656.2656.260000BSE
10 October 201990056.4656.2656.292222BYX
10 October 20193,20056.23556.1256.130938CFX
10 October 20192,30256.4256.11556.258666IEXG
10 October 20191,45056.4656.1256.284034NASDAQ
10 October 201997,86756.4755.6556.191239NYSE
10 October 20192,90056.4255.6156.037931OTC
10 October 201920056.2956.2856.285000PHLX
10 October 201913,24556.4656.1256.256743PSE
10 October 20191,10156.356.2456.269064XDEA
10 October 201975156.356.1556.257337XDEX

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased:Coca-Cola European Partners plc
(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)
Dates of purchases:4, 7, 8, 9 and 10 October 2019
Investment firm:Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:

https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/7271/191011_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_indiv_trade_details.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1895 231 313

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

------------------------
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:
Télécharger le PDF

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

© 2019 Actusnews Wire