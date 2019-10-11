COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

11 October 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased Highest price paid per share (USX) Lowest price paid per share (USX) Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX) Trading venue 4 October 2019 408 56.3 55.96 56.213211 BATS Global Markets ("BATS") 4 October 2019 1,621 56.3 55.83 55.933967 Boston Stock Exchange ("BSE") 4 October 2019 1,198 56.3 55.88 56.074624 BATS Global Markets Secondary

Exchange ("BYX") 4 October 2019 8,520 56.295 55.83 55.998603 CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX") 4 October 2019 1,600 56.32 55.695 56.012813 IEX ("IEXG") 4 October 2019 68,996 56.32 55.7 55.976717 NASDAQ ("NASDAQ") 4 October 2019 5,551 56.31 55.72 56.076961 New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") 4 October 2019 10,198 56.32 55.72 56.048051 OTC Markets ("OTC") 4 October 2019 444 56.3 55.82 56.093041 NYSE Arca ("PSE") 4 October 2019 796 56.21 55.8 55.870628 CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange ("XDEA") 4 October 2019 668 56.3 55.78 56.124147 CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange ("XDEX") 7 October 2019 1,200 56.195 56.195 56.195000 CFX 7 October 2019 101,800 56.45 55.99 56.234641 NYSE 8 October 2019 1,306 55.94 55.64 55.669142 BATS 8 October 2019 200 55.66 55.65 55.655000 BYX 8 October 2019 4,967 55.93 55.625 55.733888 CFX 8 October 2019 312 55.83 55.645 55.652115 IEXG 8 October 2019 1,956 55.655 55.625 55.643323 NASDAQ 8 October 2019 121,500 56.32 55.31 55.712707 NYSE 8 October 2019 1,400 55.95 55.63 55.751786 OTC 8 October 2019 20,059 55.95 55.55 55.636991 PSE 8 October 2019 500 55.66 55.64 55.651000 XDEX 9 October 2019 813 56.05 55.52 55.667872 BATS 9 October 2019 300 55.66 55.66 55.660000 BSE 9 October 2019 600 56.05 55.66 55.855000 BYX 9 October 2019 1,100 56.01 55.67 55.728182 CFX 9 October 2019 400 56.015 55.52 55.643750 IEXG 9 October 2019 1,406 56.05 55.52 55.797468 NASDAQ 9 October 2019 136,565 56.11 55.42 55.807955 NYSE 9 October 2019 600 56.015 55.59 55.795000 OTC 9 October 2019 100 56.05 56.05 56.050000 Nasdaq PHX ("PHLX") 9 October 2019 11,616 56.05 55.62 55.689273 PSE 9 October 2019 300 56.05 55.66 55.790000 XDEA 9 October 2019 200 55.66 55.58 55.620000 XDEX 10 October 2019 884 56.46 56.12 56.278043 BATS 10 October 2019 200 56.26 56.26 56.260000 BSE 10 October 2019 900 56.46 56.26 56.292222 BYX 10 October 2019 3,200 56.235 56.12 56.130938 CFX 10 October 2019 2,302 56.42 56.115 56.258666 IEXG 10 October 2019 1,450 56.46 56.12 56.284034 NASDAQ 10 October 2019 97,867 56.47 55.65 56.191239 NYSE 10 October 2019 2,900 56.42 55.61 56.037931 OTC 10 October 2019 200 56.29 56.28 56.285000 PHLX 10 October 2019 13,245 56.46 56.12 56.256743 PSE 10 October 2019 1,101 56.3 56.24 56.269064 XDEA 10 October 2019 751 56.3 56.15 56.257337 XDEX

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc

(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049) Dates of purchases: 4, 7, 8, 9 and 10 October 2019 Investment firm: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:

https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/7271/191011_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_indiv_trade_details.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1895 231 313

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF