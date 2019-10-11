Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 11.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850561 ISIN: US1344291091 Ticker-Symbol: CSC 
Tradegate
11.10.19
10:22 Uhr
42,815 Euro
-0,165
-0,38 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,675
43,300
14:43
42,820
43,340
14:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CAMPBELL SOUP
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY42,815-0,38 %