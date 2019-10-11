In a bid to reduce its carbon footprint the oil giant is ramping up its renewable energy production at a refinery in the Philippines. The news was announced by the company in a week which saw it named seventh worst corporate contributor to the climate crisis since awareness of emissions-related damage first emerged.As Extinction Rebellion protesters start to have an impact around the world, fossil fuel giant Royal Dutch Shell has said it is heeding the call from civil society to work towards the low-emission aims enshrined in the Paris Agreement. Shell's Philippine subsidiary Pilipinas Shell ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...