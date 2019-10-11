Harvest On Schedule, Product Entering Additional Dispensaries

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2019) - Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE: NGW) (OTCQX: NXGWF) ("Next Green Wave", "NGW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is processing its third cannabis harvest that will be sold for consumption as premium whole flower product, through its partner brands at selected dispensaries throughout California. The cannabis grown by NGW has consistently passed strict category three testing (CAT3) and meets all premium standards for the California market.





SDC cannabis products now available at Columbia Care



Next Green Wave is continuing to build out its distribution strategy to deliver value to top tier dispensaries through its growing brands and products. Similar to a pharmaceutical distribution model, this will allow the company to bypass third party distributors, improve operational efficiency and deliver direct to the retailer. We are proud to announce that Columbia Care dispensaries have now been added to our growing network.

"In less than 6 months since opening our flagship facility, we have completed three harvests of premium quality, high THC cannabis, as well as fully scaled the entire space. As such, the facility is now in a perpetual harvest cycle in which roughly 14% of the flowering space is being processed every 10-14 days. At the same time, we are fortunate to have recently sourced and hired key additional talent to support and facilitate our expanding operations. We are now cultivating at full capacity and our employees will continue to play a significant role as we expand our market share by supplying the highest quality cannabis products to market in a timely fashion," stated CEO Mike Jennings.







One of fourteen 1,300 sq ft growing rooms, two rooms will be harvested every 10-14 days

NGW is a fully integrated premium cannabis producer with 8 legacy brands and over 45 products marketed through its WEARESDC brand house. Based in Coalinga, California the company owns and operates a 35,000 sq ft state-of-the-art cultivation facility and is currently expanding extraction and other operations on its cannabis zoned campus. NGW has a seed library of over 120 cannabis strains which include multiple award-winning genetics and cultivars and is developing its nursery cloning operations with bio-tech leader Intrexon. To find out more visit us at www.nextgreenwave.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

On behalf of the board,

Michael Jennings, CEO

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc.

For more information regarding Next Green Wave, contact:

Caroline Klukowski

VP Corp. Development

Tel: +1 (778) 589-2848

IR@nextgreenwave.com

Next Green Wave Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in the preliminary prospectus, including without limitation dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing state, local or other licenses and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licenses and permits to complete construction of its proposed facilities in a timely manner; engaging in activities which currently are illegal under US federal law and the uncertainty of existing protection from U.S. federal or other prosecution; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including U.S. state-law legalization, particularly in California, due to inconsistent public opinion, perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry, bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; NGW's limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; NGW's requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability, including closing of Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 of the Notes; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with customers and suppliers. Readers are encouraged to the review the section titled "Risk Factors" in NGW's prospectus. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although NGW has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. NGW no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

