Rebranding the recent acquisition to Lincotek Medical is the first step to integrate the entity into the global medical business and begins the group's rebranding initiative.

Unitedcoatings Group announces today that following its acquisition of CoorsTek Medical in July of 2019, the entity will be rebranded as Lincotek Medical. Not only does this begin the integration of the newly acquired entity into its global medical business to create customer focused integrated supply chain solutions, it also kicks off the rebranding of the entire group to better communicate the complete global offering to customers. "This is the first step in our global rebranding initiative under the name 'Lincotek,'" says Winfried Schaller, CEO of Unitedcoatings Group. "The Groups' success under its different brands has been impressive and now it's time to present ourselves under one coherent brand while leveraging the goodwill of our current brands including Turbocoating, Artec, Eurocoating, Surface Dynamics, Anteco, NanoSurfaces, Eurocoating Wuxi and, now CoorsTek Medical."

The newly branded Lincotek Medical, part of the global medical division, adds to the groups' abilities and makes it one of the largest fully integrated outsource service providers in the Medical Device market. Combining the development engineering and manufacturing expertise with the market leading coating and additive manufacturing capabilities of Unitedcoatings Group provides OEM customers with a unique and comprehensive portfolio of services positioning the company as the obvious choice for medical innovators and medical device providers worldwide.

While this is a significant change, our core beliefs remain the same. We remain committed to providing "Excellence in Medical Device Solutions" and will continue to focus on our customers' needs while ensuring the level of professionalism our customers have come to expect with quality products, on time deliveries, and exceptional customer service.

About Unitedcoatings Group

Unitedcoatings Group, headquartered in Rubbiano, Italy, is a global contract manufacturer for markets including Industrial Gas Turbine, Aviation and Medical Device applications. The Unitedcoatings Group is one of the most respected producers in the Additive Manufacturing market worldwide due to its talented team and production capabilities. The group has more than 1,100 employees located in 16 production facilities across Europe, North America and Asia.

For more information, please visit: www.unitedcoatingsgroup.com

