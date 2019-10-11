RRMine's Cooperated Mining Farm Has Been Honored With "The World's TOP 10 Mining Farms"

On October 10, 2019, one of RRMine's cooperated mining farms located in Oregon,United States has been honored with "the world's TOP 10 mining farms" by WDMS(World Digital Mining Summit).

HAINAN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2019 / On October 10, 2019, one of RRMine's cooperated mining farms located in Oregon,United States has been honored with "the world's TOP 10 mining farms" by WDMS(World Digital Mining Summit). RRMine Global CEO-Tsou Yung-Cheng was invited to attend and deliver a keynote of "3-year operation review : RRMine 's Hashpower Assetization Management Controls Market Risks."

Through a fierce competition can RRMine win "the world's TOP 10 mining farms"

"The world's TOP 10 mining farms" award was evaluated by a series of criteria including compliance, mining site selection, power load stability, historical operating conditions etc. Additionally,through global user network voting and expert comprehensive assessment.

The reason why RRMine's (rrmine.com)cooperated mining farm in Oregon,United States could win "the world's TOP 10 mining farms" is because its advanced design, excellent geographical location, perfect mining monitoring & maintenance. More importantly, global users' trusts.

"To minimize risk for users is the core value of cloud mining platform" said by CEO of RRMine

Tsou Yung-Cheng, the Global CEO of RRMine presented: "to minimize risk for users is the core value of cloud mining platform" at his keynote.

He reviewed the 3 years operation of RRMine and pointed out: "instability and risk are the most concerns for miners. Sophisticated risk-control is necessary for long term development."

RRMine is dedicated to providing stable anti-risk cloud mining services for miners. Through assetization of hashrate and elaborate designs of cloud mining contract, it minimizes market risks for miners.

Therefore,the miners' interests of RRMine have been guaranteed effectively.To provide real value for users is the the priority and RRMine has been awarded "the world's TOP 10 mining farms" is the best proof of that.

