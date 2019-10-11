Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 11.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JPJY ISIN: US1894641000 Ticker-Symbol: C6O 
Tradegate
10.10.19
13:36 Uhr
2,827 Euro
-0,085
-2,90 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,895
2,902
15:34
2,894
2,903
15:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CLOVIS ONCOLOGY
CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC2,827-2,90 %