The "Germany Nucleic Acid Testing/NAT Market for 100 Assays: Supplier Shares and Strategies, Country Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts-Infectious and Genetic Diseases, Cancer, Forensic and Paternity Testing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new 1,125-page report from the author contains 58 tables, and presents comprehensive analysis of the German molecular diagnostics market, including:
- Major issues pertaining to the German molecular diagnostics laboratory practice, as well as key economic, regulatory, demographic, social and technological trends with significant market impact during the next five years.
- An extensive review of DNA probe and biochip technologies, test formats, detection methodologies, trends in testing automation and amplification methods.
- Ten-year test volume and reagent sales forecasts.
- Review of testing methodologies an instrumentation technologies.
- Feature comparison of automated and semiautomated analyzers.
- Sales and market shares of leading suppliers.
- Over 60 specific opportunities for molecular diagnostic instruments, test systems, IT and auxiliary products.
- Profiles of major suppliers, and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, technological know-how, new products in R&D, collaborative arrangements and business strategies.
- Alternative market penetration strategies.
- Potential market entry barriers and risks.
- Business planning issues and concerns.
