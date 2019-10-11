This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005233/en/

The web-to-print (W2P) market size is expected to post a CAGR close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The growing awareness of the advantages of POD is one of the major factors driving the web-to-print market growth. POD is not only cost-effective but also flexible enough to cater to unpredictable demands. Also, it offers enhanced quality and is available with almost no storage cost. Furthermore, it can be used as a great solution for low-quantity orders from any independent or corporate publishers. W2P also creates a simple and efficient process for customers by offering different advantages, including supporting marketing needs, launching new brands, and managing print campaigns. Thus, with the rising advantages of POD, the demand for W2P will increase considerably in the forthcoming years.

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of EB curing technology will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Web-to-Print (W2P) Market: Growing Adoption of EB Curing Technology

EB technology is gaining prominence as a further development of UV-cured ink technology. A beam of high-energy electrons is used to cure the digital printing inks used for W2P. The popularity of UV-cured inks is growing due to the increasing demand for cost-effective printing inks with a soft-touch or textured coating. The EB-cured ink system offers several advantages, including good print quality, product resistance, and high gloss while eliminating the need for interstation curing. Also, EB-cured inks offer reduced ink consumption during the printing process. Therefore, the advantages of EB curing technology are expected to increase the demand for digital printing inks, which, in turn, will boost the global W2P market growth during the next few years.

"Apart from the growing adoption of EB curing technology, other factors such as rising demand for eco-friendly inks, and the increasing popularity of flexo-digital hybrid label printing solutions will have a positive impact on the growth of the web-to-print market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Web-to-Print (W2P) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the web-to-print (W2P) market by application (print media and advertising, and personalized products) and geographic regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Europe led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The market dominance of Europe can be attributed to the increase in the production and consumption of printed gift products, including photo books and customized stationery in European countries such as France, Germany, and the UK.

