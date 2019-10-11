Fastline, a Resource for Farm and Construction Needs Including Tractors for Sale and More, Launches the New Aggi Service

Aggi is New AI Marketing Technology that Can Help Decipher Who Might Be Actively in the Market for Ag Equipment

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2019 / The innovators of Fastline, an online resource for farm and construction equipment including used and new tractors for sale, equipment parts, loaders and more, are pleased to announce the launch of the new Aggi AI marketing technology.

For more information about Fastline, please visit https://fastline.com.

As a company spokesperson noted, Aggi is innovative new AI marketing technology that can actually tell who is actively in the market for ag equipment.

As the innovators of Fastline know, most farmers and others in the market for ag equipment do not purchase it on impulse. Tractors, combines and other equipment can cost tens, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars, so before they make such a major purchase, most farmers will do a great deal of research on these items.

While this behavior is understandable, it can mean that equipment dealers may potentially be wasting their valuable dollars on marketing. Most people will not pay attention to things that are not relevant to them, so even if an ag equipment company is offering great deals on their products, unless the farmers are in the market to buy, they may ignore these marketing messages.

Now, thanks to Aggi, it can track online behaviors of 1.7 million commercial farmers and hobby farmers in the U.S., letting ag companies know who might be "in-market" for some new or used equipment.

"Aggi is a "just-in-time' AI marketing technology that can tell us which farmers are in the market right now for our equipment," the company spokesperson noted, adding that Aggi knows the elusive 3 percent of farmers who are actively in the market and preparing to make a purchase, as well as all of their farm and contact information.

Thanks to Aggi, the team at Fastline will be able to know who is on their website researching ag equipment, who might be searching on Google for prices on tractors or skid steers and other innovative and highly helpful pieces of information.

About Fastline:

Fastline is the online resource for all farm and construction equipment needs, whether people are in the market for a new or used tractor, equipment parts, or loaders. Farmers and others will find all the available equipment separated by category and subcategory to narrow their search, like model, new or used, dealership name, horsepower, zip code, price and manufacturer, including John Deere, Case IH, New Holland, Claas, AGCO, Kinze, Mahindra, Kubota and more. For more information, please visit https://fastline.com.

Contact:

Tim Gladney

tim.gladney@fastline.com

(800) 626-6409

SOURCE: Fastline

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562801/Fastline-a-Resource-for-Farm-and-Construction-Needs-Including-Tractors-for-Sale-and-More-Launches-the-New-Aggi-Service