With the 600 MW production line the company's annual module production capacity will approach 2 GW.Norwegian solar module manufacturer REC has started mass production of its Alpha Series heterojunction (HJT) modules at its manufacturing facility in Singapore. The company said it invested US$150 million in the new 600 MW production line which has taken its annual panel manufacturing capacity to 1.8 GW. "It is a bold move jumping to HJT and it is also very bold to do 600 MW in one shot - but being bold and innovative is in REC's DNA," said the company's chief technology officer Shankar G Sridhara. ...

