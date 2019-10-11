The "Europe Nucleic Acid Testing/NAT Market for 100 Assays: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK-Supplier Shares and Strategies, Country Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts-Infectious and Genetic Diseases, Cancer, Forensic and Paternity Testing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new 1,273-page comprehensive five-country report from the author is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate the major business opportunities emerging in the European molecular diagnostics market during the next five years. The report explores business and technological trends in major European countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK); provides 5-year test volume/sales forecasts; estimates shares of leading competitors; compares features of major analyzers; profiles leading market players; and identifies specific product and business opportunities facing instrument and consumable suppliers during the next five years.

The $4.5 billion molecular diagnostics market is unquestionably the most rapidly growing segment of the in vitro diagnostics industry. The next five years will witness significant developments in reagent systems and automation, as well as introduction of a wide range of new products that will require innovative marketing approaches. The rate of market penetration into routine clinical laboratories, however, will depend on the introduction of and cost-effective automated systems with amplification methods.

In order to successfully capitalize on the opportunities presented by the molecular diagnostics market, many companies are already exploiting new technologies as corporate strategic assets, managed in support of business and marketing strategies. Integrating new technology planning with business and corporate strategies will be one of the most challenging tasks for diagnostics companies during the next five years.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Affymetrix

Agilent Technologies

Applied Gene Technologies

Arca Biopharma

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Biokit

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Biotest

Cepheid

Decode Genetics

Diadexus

Eiken Chemical

Elitech Group

Enzo Biochem

Exact Sciences

Fujirebio

Grifols

Hologic

Illumina

LabCorp

Leica Biosystems

Li-Cor Biosciences

Myriad Genetics

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

PerkinElmer

Proteome Sciences

Qiagen

Roche

Scienion

Sequenom

Shimadzu

Siemens Healthineers

Sierra Molecular

Takara Bio

Tecan Group

Thermo Fisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a1wags

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005313/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900