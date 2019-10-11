Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2019) - Mistango River Resources Inc. (CSE: MIS) ("Mistango") announces results from the last two infill definition drill holes in the potential open pit area of the Omega Gold Deposit. The current drilling is part of a 10000m drilling program (697.3m completed to-date) recommended by Adiuvare Geology and Engineering Ltd. to test the continuity of the individual mineralized zones.

Drilling Highlights

OM-19-02 0.50 meter of 12.78 g/t gold 0.42 meter of 4.24 g/t gold OM-19-03 1.00 meter of 2.14 g/t gold

Hole # Section From

(m) To

(m) Interval Au

(g/t) Zone OM-19-02 1000W 47.73 48.73 1.00 0.94 17



48.73 49.15 0.42 4.24 17



49.15 49.57 0.42 1.68 17



49.57 49.99 0.42 1.71 17



50.00 50.50 0.50 12.78 17



50.50 51.00 0.50 1.80 17



54.33 54.66 0.33 0.74 17



56.00 57.00 1.00 0.61 17 OM-19-03 1000W 36.00 37.00 1.00 1.01 17



38.00 39.00 1.00 2.14 17



39.00 40.00 1.00 0.62 17

QA/QC was followed in sampling the core. The core was sawed in half for sampling. Standards, blanks and duplicates were inserted in the stream of core samples every 20 metres. The core was assayed at Swastika Laboratories Ltd in Swastika, Ontario using 30 gram samples. The core samples were analyzed using AAA finish for results up to 10 g/t Au. For samples containing more than 10 g/t Au gravimetric finish was used. Ms C. Pitman, P.Geo. (ON) is the Qualified Person for the Omega Property and has approved the technical information in this news release.

Mistango is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focusing on its Omega Mine project, with other properties in Ontario. For additional information about Mistango and its mining properties, please visit Mistango's website: www.mistangoriverresources.ca.

