Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 11.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 783057 ISIN: DE0007830572 Ticker-Symbol: 4DS 
Xetra
11.10.19
15:30 Uhr
3,360 Euro
-0,170
-4,82 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
DALDRUP & SOEHNE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALDRUP & SOEHNE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,330
3,530
16:21
3,360
3,420
15:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DALDRUP & SOEHNE
DALDRUP & SOEHNE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DALDRUP & SOEHNE AG3,360-4,82 %