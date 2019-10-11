DALDRUP & SOEHNE

Daldrup & Söhne (D&S) continues to implement its corporate restructuring programme and in July it sold 49% of Geysir Europe to IKAV. H119 results showed a small decline in profitability versus H18 (but an improvement versus FY18) and D&S believes the transition will continue into FY20. The executive board continues to guide for a total group output of €40m and an operational break-even for FY19. Consensus remains more optimistic than guidance and based on consensus forecasts, D&S is trading on an EV/sales multiple for FY19 of 1.2x, compared with a peer group average of 4.1x.

