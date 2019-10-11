Technavio has been monitoring the global basil essential oil market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 186.5 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global basil essential oil market 2019-2023.

Read the 106-page research report with TOC on Basil Essential Oil Market Analysis Report by Application (pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and food and beverages), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the health benefits of basil essential oil. In addition, the increasing demand for organic and cold-pressed basil essential oil is anticipated to boost the growth of the basil essential oil market.

Basil essential oil is a natural relaxant, which helps in relieving stress when applied topically or inhaled. It relieves migraine, nervous tension, anxiety, depression, fatigue, mental strain, and other mental conditions. Basil oil also relieves indigestion, stomach cramps, flatulence, and bowel pain. It contains eugenol, citronella, and linalool that help reduce skin inflammation and soothe stings by honeybees, insects, and snakes. Also, phytochemicals present in the basil essential oil helps in maintaining healthy skin and protect skin cells through selective fortification. Owing to such health benefits, consumers are exhibiting strong demand for basil essential oil, which is one of the key factors driving market growth.

Major Five Basil Essential Oil Market Companies:

doTERRA International

doTERRA International operates the business under various segments such as essential oils, lifestyle products, and other products. The company offers a wide range essential oils such as basil essential oil, bergamot essential oil, cardamom essential oil, and others. The company also offers essential oil blends.

Edens Garden

Edens Garden manufactures and operates under the segments essential oils and carrier oils. The company offers essential oil products such as single oils, synergy blends, roll-ons, body oil, and essential oil diffusers.

GuruNanda

GuruNanda operates the business under various segments such as essential oils, carrier oils, ayurvedic oil pulling, diffusers, and accessories. The company offers essential oils products such as single oils, essential oil blends, roll-on essential oils, and others.

NOW Foods

NOW Foods operates across six segments, namely supplements, essential oils, beauty and health, sports nutrition, natural foods, and pet health. The company offers essential oils, such as eucalyptus, basil, marjoram, and rosemary.

Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential operates the business through four segments, namely essential oil products, healthy and fit, personal care, and diffusers and accessories. The company offers single essential oils, essential oil blends, dietary essential oils, roll-ons, massage oils, and others. The company sells basil essential oil under the brand name Young Living.

Basil Essential Oil Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million 2019-2023)

Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics

Food and beverages

Basil Essential Oil Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million 2019-2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

