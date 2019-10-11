diagon.io: Development of Diagon Decentralized eSport Ecosystem

Larnaca, Cyprus / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2019 / The eSports industry has seen tremendous growth over the years, both in terms of viewership and revenue. The increasing viewership is what mainly contributed to the revenue growth - and it's not just because those viewers are generating revenue. Brands, seeing the potential of reaching a large and engaged audience, are investing in eSports marketing both directly and indirectly. That's what has mainly contributed to the rapid revenue growth in the industry, experiencing YoY approximate growth rate of 15% both in audience and revenue.

Diagon decentralized ecosystem provides an environment for gamers to compete seamlessly and an engaging/immersing platform for its audience, thus creating a profitable system for any (individual gamer, team, groups, audience both occasional viewers and enthusiasts, and investors) to benefit from eSports. Diagon will be built on the Ethereum Blockchain as a decentralized eSports platform connecting different continents, that allows eSports enthusiasts to compete in their favourite games through a decentralized, automated platform with a seamless experience.

Consequently, with the vision of building a decentralized Arena Diagon organised a Mortal Kombat eSports Tournament that attracted over 80 Mortal Kombat players with a price pool of $500 shared among the winners and $10,000 worth of DGN (50,000 DGN Tokens) distributed.



Diagon would raise the bar and push open boundaries as each of her milestones are achieved, bringing in more innovation, opening up jurisdictions and enabling frictionless transactions.

Diagon aims to be the preferred global platform for skill-based eSports competitors, viewers and to play an essential part in shaping the future of blockchain-based projects.

Our next developmental actions are now focusing on the designs and implementation of the four unique features for our ecosystem, DiaArena, DiaStream, DiaBet, and DiaConnect:

We will be expanding over time making new implementations for the growth of her ecosystem. Diagon will be a leading brand in competitive eSports, live eSports streaming, affiliated with P2P gaming as well as influential regional and global tournaments. Diagon will work with game developers by forming symbiotic relationships to enhance the gaming experience for all users. This will encourage a higher level of participation on both parties' platforms and bring cryptocurrencies and decentralized applications one step closer to the mainstream.

Contact:

Name: Diagon eSports

Email: hi@diagon.io

SOURCE: diagon.io

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562805/Development-of-Diagon-Decentralized-eSport-Ecosystem