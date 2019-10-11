Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market intelligence engagement for an automotive company. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to devise a market entry strategy to enter the German automotive market. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client differentiate their brand from other automotive players and acquire more than 20% of the German automotive market share.

Although Germany is known for its superior automotive industry due to factors such as world-class R&D infrastructure, industry value chain integration, and highly skilled labor pool, the industry is not free of challenges. The new emission measurement system, strict regulations, and supply chain complexities increase challenges for automotive companies, especially for automakers that are new to the market. Therefore, conducting a market intelligence study has become inevitable for automotive companies to successfully establish their foothold in the German automotive industry.

The business challenge: The client is an automotive company in North America. As the North American automotive market was becoming highly saturated, they wanted to expand their business operations to the German automotive industry. They needed help in devising a sound market entry strategy. In addition, by leveraging Infiniti's market intelligence engagement, the client wanted to identify the right market entry mode to enter the German automotive industry.

The solution offered By conducting German automotive market research study, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to gather insights into market developments, industry cost drivers, and evolving regulations. Also, the experts conducted market scanning and monitoring analysis, where they analyzed the technology market landscape and identified growth opportunities of the German automotive industry. Additionally, the experts conducted customer research to help the client understand the needs, preferences, values, and behavior of their consumer segments.

The insights obtained from the engagement helped the client to devise a market entry strategy to enter the German automotive market. Also, the experts helped the client to identify the right partners to support their operations in the new market. In addition, with Infiniti's help, the client was able to differentiate their brand from other automotive players by innovating their marketing efforts. They were also able to acquire more than 20% of the German automotive market share.

Infiniti's market intelligence solution helped the client to:

Understand all the factors impacting the business operations of companies in the German automotive industry

Identify the right partners to help them in their certification and launch processes

Infiniti's market intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

Choosing the right market entry mode to enter the German automotive industry

Dealing with Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) formalities

