Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest customer analytics engagement for a leading American telecom company. This success story explains how Quantzig's customer lifetime value modeling solutions enabled a telecom firm to reduce customer attrition rates by over 50% through the use of advanced customer retention programs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005213/en/

Leveraging analytics to drive business outcomes has never been easy. Request a free brochure of our analytics solutions to learn how our solutions can help transform your business.

The fierce competition in the telecom industry makes telecom operators heavily invest in acquiring new customers. But to do so profitably, it's crucial to ensure you retain customers for as long as possible. Thus, leading companies in the telecom industry are focusing on implementing a customer lifetime value model to analyze the means of catering to the customers to sustain in the extremely competitive market. Since retaining and organically growing customers is a far more cost-effective task than acquiring new customers, leading organizations in the telecom industry have started realizing the importance of customer lifetime value prediction.

At Quantzig, we understand the challenges faced by telecom companies. Unlike traditional systems, our customer analytics solutions are designed to help you extract maximum insights from customer data to drive positive business outcomes.

Are you looking to analyze your customers' lifetime value? Talk to our analytics experts to learn more about the use cases of customer analytics in the telecom industry.

The Business Challenge

The telecom client wanted to identify profitable customers by leveraging customer lifetime value modeling. Moreover, with customer lifetime value prediction, the telecom industry client was looking to seek ways to make important business decisions around sales, marketing, and product development.

The client's challenges spanned three core areas including:

Customer retention

Customer support improvement

Customer engagement

"Our approach combines the application of dynamic micro-segmentation and predictive modeling techniques to accurately forecast the lifetime value of a customer based on their purchase history, demographics, and behavioral traits," says a customer analytics expert from Quantzig.

A robust customer lifetime value model can help you focus on retaining potential customers who can bring in more revenue in the future. Isn't it unbelievable? Gain limited-time complimentary access to our analytics platform and learn how we can help you.

The Solution Offered Value Delivered

In collaboration with Quantzig, the telecom client gained actionable insights that helped them identify and analyze customer behavior over a period of time. As a result, the client was able to develop new strategies to maximize retention and net profits, while minimizing customer acquisition costs.

Quantzig's customer lifetime value prediction enabled the client to:

Reduce customer attrition rate by over 50%

Offer better customer experiences

Quantzig's customer lifetime value prediction solutions offered predictive insights on:

Expanding service offerings to enhance customer lifetime value

Reducing customer churn through personalized services

Are you ready to transform the evolving telecom challenges into fruitful opportunities? If yes, Contact our analytics experts to learn more.

Recent Success Stories:

How an E-commerce Business Increased their Clickthrough Rate by 120% A Clickstream Analytics Case Study by Quantzig

Luxury Retail Brand Improves Sales by 15% Through Personalized Campaigns Quantzig's Retail Analytics Services Engagement

Big Data Analytics Helped a Client to Ease Data Processing Improve Service Efficiency by 12%

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005213/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us